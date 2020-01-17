Food Waste Management Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Food Waste Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Waste Management .

This report studies the global market size of Food Waste Management , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Waste Management Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Waste Management history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Food Waste Management market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Landscape

In a scenario where food waste is a menace for civic authorities in developing and underdeveloped countries, responsible businesses have come forward to play a role. A new shopping center in Shah Alam, Malaysia is collecting food waste from their food and beverage tenants and transporting them to a farm that rears black soldier flies. Decomposition of the collected food waste with action of black soldier flies transforms the waste into animal feed and plant fertilizers.

With technology foraying in almost every sphere of human functioning, it now plays a role to reduce food waste too. 3D printing has surfaced as a technique to reduce household food waste, which prevents to address the larger issue of management of food waste.

In this direction, a smart 3D printed waste management system by product designer Daniel Lloyd provides crucial feedback to consumers and even communities about waste habits. The innovation is a step forward to reduce food waste at household level.

Food Waste Management Market: Key Trends

Factors such as rising practice of converting organic waste into animal feed and fertilizers and need to channelize food waste for public welfare are fuelling demand for food waste management systems.

With rising economic prosperity to feed exploding populations, food production has quadrupled and so has food wastage. Due to public health and environmental implications in the event of longer periods of stockpiling of food waste, proper channeling of food waste is important to prevent such consequences. This involves technique-driven processes for management of food waste. Thus, food waste management market receives boost.

Furthermore, changing habits of individuals in developing countries to segregate waste at household level is a step forward for food waste management initiatives. Civic authorities in these countries now have structured programs for food waste management that are technique-driven. Such pursuits hold promise for food waste management market.

On the downside, greenhouse gas emissions associated with food waste management is a concern to some extent. This could impede growth of food waste management market.

Food Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook

Among key regions, North America and Europe hold substantial revenues in the overall food waste management market. Developed countries in these regions feature well-laid food waste management programs for proper channeling of food waste. Decomposition of food waste is extensively in place in developed countries of these regions.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald