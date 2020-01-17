Floriculture Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies

XploreMR has compiled a study on floriculture, which offers an analysis and forecast of the floriculture market, in its publication titled, Floriculture Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027. This report on the floriculture market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of floriculture over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the floriculture market. The report on the floriculture market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The floriculture market report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Floriculture is the cultivation of plants, flowers, and foliage. In the scope of the report on floriculture market, the product type segment covers flowers such as pot plants, cut flowers, foliage, cut plants, and various propagation materials such as bulbs, seeds, and tubers. These products are voluminously used in bouquets, gardening activities, décor objects, and social events. Most of these products are cultivated in two ways – through open field farming and greenhouses. Cultivators are slowly converting their areas dedicated to open field farming to greenhouses, and the industry is revolutionizing with biotechnology, which has introduced new varieties to consumers.

This report on the floriculture market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the floriculture market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the floriculture market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of floriculture, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the floriculture market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the floriculture market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global floriculture market, covering detailed information based on grade, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the floriculture market, covering vital aspects of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the floriculture market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the floriculture market report include Karuturi Global Limited, Florance Flora, Verbeek Export B.V., Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd, Danziger Group, Dos Gringos, LLC, Marginpar BV, Flamingo Horticulture Ltd, Esmeralda Farms, Native Floral Group, Oserian Group, Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U., Forest Produce Ltd, Tropical Foliage Plants, Inc., and Tropiflora Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for floriculture, the overall production of floriculture in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of floriculture and the re-exports of the major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the market shares of key producers through their revenues and annual reports. Prices of floriculture have been obtained from suppliers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ are derived by using a combination of various approaches, which is then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the floriculture market.

Global Floriculture Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type Cut Flowers Cut Foliage Plants Propagation Material

Analysis by Flower Type Roses Chrysanthemums Tulips Lilies Gerberas Carnations Texas Bluebells Freesias Hydrangeas Others

Analysis by End Use Personal Use Institutions/Events Industrial

Analysis by Sales Channel Direct Specialty Stores Supermarkets Online Retailers Others

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

