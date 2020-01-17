Fleet Management Market by Element (Solutions, Services), by Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Passenger Cars) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Fleet Management Market: Summary
The global fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the fleet management market include increasing focus on operational efficiency and supportive governmental regulations. Other supportive factors include significant growth in fleet management solutions owing to declining IoT connectivity costs and increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data analytics. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.
Fleet Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Fleet Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types/elements of Global Fleet Management that are covered in the report include by Solutions and by Services. For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Fleet Management Market: Report Scope
The report on the Fleet Management Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Segments Included
|Element, Fleet Type, and Region
|Regional Coverage
|APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- Geotab (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)*
- Donlen Corporation
- Automotive Rentals Inc.
- Inseego Corp
- Teletrac Navman
- Omnitracs
- Trimble
- Verizon Connect
- Wheels, Inc.
- Mix Telematics
- Other Key Companies
Fleet Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Fleet Management Market by Element
- Solutions
- Operations Management
- Tracking and Geofencing
- Routing and Scheduling
- Fleet Maintenance and Diagnostics
- Performance Management
- Driver Management
- Fuel Management
- Fleet Analytics
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Operation
- Support & Maintenance
Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type
- Commercial Fleet
- Passenger Cars
Fleet Management Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the Fleet Management Market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the Fleet Management Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving Types of the Fleet Management Market?
- What are the evolving Applications of Fleet Management Market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the Fleet Management Market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the Fleet Management Market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Fleet Management Market Providers
- Fleet Management Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of varied segments of Fleet Management Market
- Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
