Facial Recognition Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Facial Recognition market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Facial Recognition market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Facial Recognition market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Facial Recognition market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments. The report also includes vast projections related to the growth prospects of the market on global and regional fronts over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report includes a detailed analysis of the notable factors expected to have a significant influence on the market’s growth prospects, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, regulatory scenario, and state of competition.

The report also includes a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global facial recognition market, wherein detailed profiles of some of the key vendors in the market and recent developments, in terms of aspects such as technology, product, and M&A activities are analyzed. Companies are profiled with the help of a detailed SWOT analysis and details regarding aspects such as product portfolio, finances, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of this market include increase in surveillance market and enormous spending on biometric technologies by government agencies, which is the leading end-use segment contributing to the revenue of the market. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are issues regarding interoperability with existing security systems, delay in execution due to apprehension and bureaucracy about privacy intrusion.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Segmentation

The facial recognition market could be segmented on the basis of technology and solutions into 2D, thermal, emotion, 3D, forensic, and mobile facial recognition technologies. In addition the market has been segmented on the basis of software types, including which includes face recognition algorithm, database, modeling, middleware, restructuring, and analytics software.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Airborne Biometrics, Animetrics Inc., Afix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems, Fujitsu, ZK Software, and 3m Cogent.

