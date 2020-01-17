Ethylene and Propylene Market Overview – Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2012 – 2018

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.
Global Ethylene and Propylene market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
The business report on the global Ethylene and Propylene market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Ethylene and Propylene is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
Profiled in the report are key players in the global ethylene and propylene market, along with an elaboration upon company overview, technological advancement, and business strategy of each of these vendors.
Overview of the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market
The global ethylene market was valued at US$156.0 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach US$234.2 billion by 2020, growing at a 6.0% CAGR from 2014 to 2020.
Due to its widespread industrial applications, ethylene is produced by petrochemicals companies worldwide. Owing to growing demand for ethylene from several end-use industries, the production capacity of ethylene is increased periodically by petrochemical companies, which is leading to sustainable growth of the global ethylene market.
Polyethylene accounted as the largest application segment, holding more than 50% of the ethylene market in 2013. Various types of polyethylene are used in the manufacture of plastic for the production of everyday appliances, pipes, packaging material, and toys.
Plastic produced from polyethylene can be pressed into different shapes – from the simplest to the most complex. Increasing consumption of polyethylene for the production of various plastic components is indirectly driving the ethylene market.
In 2011, the global propylene market was worth more than US$90 billion and is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth in coming years.
Propylene is used in the manufacture of propylene polymers that have application in acrylic fibers and coatings, PVC plasticizers and coatings, polyurethane resins, epoxy resins and polycarbonates, and solvents. The automotive sector is the largest end user of polypropylene.
Massive expansion in ethylene and propylene production, combined with rising demand for downstream products from India, China, and the Middle East, will propel growth of the overall ethylene and propylene market.
Strict environmental regulations, fluctuations in raw material prices, and political uncertainty in crude oil producing regions are major factors restraining the ethylene and propylene market.
Major Companies Involved in the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market
BASF, ExxonMobil Chemical, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DuPont, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, and Chevron Phillips are some of the major companies in the global ethylene and propylene market.
Geographies in the Global Ethylene and Propylene Market
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
