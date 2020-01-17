Business General News Market Updates Uncategorized

Electronic Access Control Market to Grow with a High CAGR

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Electronic Access Control Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Electronic Access Control and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Electronic Access Control, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Electronic Access Control
  • What you should look for in a Electronic Access Control solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Electronic Access Control provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Honeywell International Inc
  • ASSA Abloy AB
  • SIEMENS AG
  • TYCO LLC
  • BOSCH Security Systems Inc
  • DDS Services Inc.
  • ADT LLC
  • Dorma GmbH
  • KABA Group Ltd.
  • Schneider Inc
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global electronic access control market by type:

  • Card-based
  • Biometrics

 Global electronic access control market by application:

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Residential

 Global electronic access control market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

