Electrical Wire and Cable Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Electrical Wire and Cable Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Electrical Wire and Cable and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Electrical Wire and Cable, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Electrical Wire and Cable
  • What you should look for in a Electrical Wire and Cable solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Electrical Wire and Cable provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • LEONI AG
  • South Wire Company LLC
  • Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Amphenol Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Nexans
  • Heatsense Cables
  • JDR cablesCellergy Ltd.
  • UK Cables
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global electrical wire and cable market by type:

  • Fiber Optic Cables
  • Coaxial Cables

Global electrical wire and cable market by application:

  • Energy, Telecommunication
  • Building & Construction
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Medical Equipment

Global electrical wire and cable market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

