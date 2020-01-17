Electric Dental Handpiece Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Electric Dental Handpiece market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Electric Dental Handpiece market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Electric Dental Handpiece market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Electric Dental Handpiece market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Electric Dental Handpiece market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Electric Dental Handpiece market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Electric Dental Handpiece market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Electric Dental Handpiece market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Electric Dental Handpiece market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Electric Dental Handpiece over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Electric Dental Handpiece across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Electric Dental Handpiece and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Electric Dental Handpiece market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

The global market for electric dental handpiece is gaining substantially from the rising prevalence of oral diseases across the world. As per the FDI World Dental Federation’s Oral Health Atlas, 2015, 3.9 billion people have been affected by oral disease, worldwide, particularly with untreated tooth decay that impacts nearly 44% of the global population.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Market Potential

The global market for electric dental handpiece is expected to gain substantially over the years to come from the rising research and development activities, improvements in the global medical and healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing investments by leading players in developing economies, especially in the Asian region. However, the high cost incurred in the procurement and maintenance of electric dental handpieces, and the easy availability of relatively cheaper products from local vendors may limit the growth of this market to some extent in the years to come.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regional markets for electric dental handpiece, North America and Europe has been holding the leading position due to a number of factors, such as the continuous increase in the geriatric population, easy availability of advanced dentistry instruments, and the presence of highly-skilled dentists. These regional markets are anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Competitive Analysis

KaVo Dental GmbH, Dentsply Sirona Inc., A-dec Inc., Nakanishi Inc., DentalEZ Group, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, SciCan Ltd., W&H Group, Brasseler USA, Dentamerica Inc., J. Morita Corp., Lares Research, and Being Foshan Medical Equipment Ltd. are some of the key participants in the global market for electric dental handpiece. The business landscape in this market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large pool of participants.

