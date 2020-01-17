Electric Aircraft Market Industry Trends, Leading Players, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2025
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions/country
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Aircraft Type:
1. Ultralight Aircraft
2. Light Jet
By Component:
1. Battery
2. Electric Motor
3. Others
By Technology:
1. Hybrid
2. All Electric
By Range:
1. Short distance
2. Long distance
Companies covered in the report are:
1. Zunum Aero
2. Yuneec International
3. PC Aero
4. Pipistrel
5. Eviation Aircraft
6. Lilium
7. Alisport SRL
8. Pratt & Whitney
9. Bye Aerospace
10. Airbus
11. Cessna
12. Volta Volare
13. Hamilton Aero
14. Electravia
15. Wright Electric
16. Aurora (A Boeing Company)
17. Dassault
18. Lockheed Martin
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition
1.2. Assumptions & Limitation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources
2.2. Forecasting Model
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Top Line Market Estimation
3.2. Future Outlook
4. Market Forces
4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
4.2. Industry Trends
5. Market Outlook by Aircraft Type (Current size & future market estimates)
5.1. Ultralight Aircraft
5.2. Light Jet
6. Market Outlook by Component (Current size & future market estimates)
6.1. Battery
6.2. Electric Motor
6.3. Others
7. Market Outlook by Technology (Current size & future market estimates)
7.1. Hybrid
7.2. All Electric
8. Market Outlook by Range (Current size & future market estimates)
8.1. Short distance
8.2. Long distance
9. Market Outlook by End-use (Current size & future market estimates)
9.1. Commercial
9.2. Private
9.3. Fighter/Combat
10. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
10.1. North America
10.1.1. US
10.1.2. Canada
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. U.K.
10.2.2. France
10.2.3. Norway
10.2.4. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Australia
10.3.2. China
10.3.3. New Zealand
10.3.4. Rest of APAC
10.4. Rest of the World
10.4.1. Middle East
10.4.2. Latin America
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis
11.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)
12. Company Profiles
Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Fina
