Drilling Tools Market by Type ( Drill Bit, Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Collars, Drill Swivel, Drill Stabilizers and Reamers, Drill Jars, Mud Motors), by Application (Onshore, Offshore), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Drilling Tools Market: Summary
The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost , highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.
Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort . It is frequently used in household applications, factories , workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.
Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others. The segmentation by Application includes onshore and offshore. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope
The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Segments Included
|Type, Application and Region
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America
Companies Covered
- Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Halliburton
- Weatherford
- Baker Hughes
- DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL
- COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS
- RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED
- Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type
- Drill Bit
- Drilling Tubulars
- Drilling Collars
- Drill Swivel
- Drill Stabilizers and Reamers
- Drill Jars
- Mud Motors
- Mechanicial Thrusters
- Others
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Indonesia
- India
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Norway
- UK
- Netherlands
- Polland
- Russia
- Denmark
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Venezuela
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?
- What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market Providers
- Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
