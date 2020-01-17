Business General News Market Updates Uncategorized

Display Pane Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Display Pane Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Display Pane and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Display Pane, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Display Pane
  • What you should look for in a Display Pane solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Display Pane provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • LG Display Co. Ltd.*
    • Company Overview
    • Product Portfolio
    • Key Highlights
    • Financial Performance
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Xiaomi
  • Japan Display Inc.
  • E Ink Holdings Inc.
  • Hannstar Display Corporation
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Kent Displays Inc.
  • NEC Display Solutions
  • Sony Corporation
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global Display Panel Market, By Technology:

  • LCD
  • OLED

Global Display Panel Market, By Size:

  • Small and Medium
  • Large

Global Display Panel Market, By Form Factor:

  • Flat Panel
  • Flexible Panel

Global Display Panel Market, By Resolution:

  • 8K
  • 4K
  • HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD)

Global Display Panel Market, By Application:

  • TV
  • Tablet and Mobile Phone
  • Monitor (Desktop and Notebook PC)
  • Digital Signage
  • Automotive

Global Display Panel Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

