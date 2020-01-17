Digit Joint Implants Market size and forecast, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Digit Joint Implants market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Digit Joint Implants market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Growth Drivers

Popularity of Knee- and Hip-Replacement Surgeries

The incidence of various kinds of injuries cannot be attributed to a particular trend or propensity. According to the principle of probability, all individuals, during their normal course of life, are at an equal chance of suffering a bone-damaging injury. Hip-replacement injuries require immense precision at the end of the medical professionals. This factor has led to increased demand across the global digit joint implants market.

Popularity of Biodegradable Digit Implants

Concerns related to the healing and tissue-development have led to the development of biodegradable joint implants. These implants degenerate over a period of time, and assist in tissue growth during their life. Several key organizations such as BioPro, Denmark conduct awareness and education programs about the utility of digit joint implants. This factor shall also propel demand within the global digit joint implants market in the years to follow.

The global digit joint implants market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

MCP and PIP joint implants

Trapeziometacarpal joint implants

Toe implants

Others

