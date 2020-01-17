Data Monetization Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Global Data Monetization Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market by business function (sales and marketing, operations, finance, supply chain management, and others), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva as the market leaders operating in the global data monetization market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10169110

Overview of the Global Data Monetization Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The market for data monetization is determined by the increased interest among industry enterprises to stay ahead of competitors in identifying market opportunities and target consumers.

Data monetization software is poised to changing the decision management strategy of organizations, in terms of operations and marketing. With a focus on imbuing analytics and AI, data monetization software is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in increasing revenue.

Data Monetization Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the data monetization market. The key players in the data monetization market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Data Monetization Market:

• Accenture

• IBM

• Google

• Infosys

• Tech Mahindra

There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Business Function

• Sales and Marketing

• Operations

• Finance

• Supply Chain Management

• Others

The sales and marketing segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Vertical

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and consumer goods and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Research Benefits

The report by Infoholic Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market. Data monetization combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for organizations using analytics tools. It analyzes customer touchpoints, supply chain dependencies, and operational faults prevailing in the organization.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10169110

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald