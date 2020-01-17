Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Data Center Interconnect Platforms market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Data Center Interconnect Platforms market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Data Center Interconnect Platforms across various industries.

The Data Center Interconnect Platforms market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADVA Optical Networking, Avaya., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Coriant GmbH, Dell, Fujitsu Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, VMware, and ZTE Corporation.

The global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Component

Solutions Layer 2-Ethernet Open Optical Line Systems (OOLS) Packet Optical Networking

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Application

Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

Federated Data Storage

Content Delivery

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Industry

Communication Service Providers (CSP)

Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP)

Government & Public Sector

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others (Automotive, etc.)

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



