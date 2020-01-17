Compressor Oil Market Enhancement and Forecast Analysis 2019 to 2026 | Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil PLC, British Petroleum PLC, Others

The market intelligence report on the Compressor Oil market forecasts it s growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The global compressor oil market is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Compressor Oil is a kind of lubricant that provides a long service life in most compressor applications. The thermal stability and oxidation resistance of this oil aids in maintaining cleaner compressors, thus permitting more extended running periods between scheduled maintenance and oil changes.

The increasing application of compressors, and hence, compressor oil in the manufacturing sector is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. The rapid growth of industrialization and positive economic trends across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific region will escalate the manufacturing activities in the upcoming years. Currently, China leads the global manufacturing output owing to supportive government policies, foreign investments and easy availability of cheap labor.

Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil PLC, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Croda International PLC, The Dow Chemical Co., Total SA, and Sinopec Corp., among others.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Compressor Oil market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Compressor Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Positive Displacement Type Reciprocating Type Rotary Screw Type Others

Roto-Dynamic Type Radial Flow Type Axial Flow Type



Base Oil Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

By compressor type, positive displacement types held a substantial share of the market in 2018. In positive displacement type compressors, compression is done by trapping a refrigerant vapor into a sealed-off space and then reducing its volume. Positive displacement pump modifies the geometrical volume of fluid at different stages, regardless of intake temperature and pressure. As a result, the performance of a centrifugal pump is dependent on input and output characteristics. By base oil type, bio-based oil is forecasted to grow at the fastest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the superior performance offered by green lubricants. Biodegradable lubricants are found to provide better lubricity. The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 5.3% in the forecast period. The dominance of the Asia Pacific region may be attributed to the rising demand for compressor oil from automotive, oil & gas, construction, and petrochemical industries. The industries in the region are found to expand their production facility and hence require enough manufacturing equipment to cater to the end-user demand, thereby increasing the market demand…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

