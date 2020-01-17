Business General News Market Updates Uncategorized

Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs
  • What you should look for in a Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Lumileds
  • OSRAM
  • Samsung
  • Seoul Semiconductor
  • LG Innotek
  • Cree
  • Genesis Photonics
  • Nichia
  • EPISTAR
  • Lumens
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by type:

  • Low & Mid-Power
  • High-Power

Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by application:

  • Backlighting Unit (BLU)
  • General Lighting
  • Flash Lighting
  • Automotive

Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

