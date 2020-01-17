Chicory Products Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Chicory Products Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Drivers

Benefits such as Antioxidants and Anticancer Properties to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Chicory products are prebiotic in nature as a result they have exceptional health benefits. The benefits include, enhancement to digestive system, anticancer, antioxidant, and high nutritive value. This as a result is attracting various healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to focus their interest in including chicory products in their variety of medicines. Owing to this, the global chicory market is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Moreover, changing dynamics of personal health in populace of various regions such as less salt, fat, sugar consisting foods, without giving up on the flavor and taste is another factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of global chicory products market in coming years.

Global Chicory Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is expected to witness largest growth in global chicory market. The growth of the region is the result of the rising consumption of chicory products in France, Belgium, and Netherlands. Moreover, growing use of inulin by various pharmaceutical companies to treat nervous and circulatory disorders in Europe is also a key factor that is expected to influence the growth of Europe in global chicory products market during forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The global chicory products market is segmented on the basis of:

Type Chicory Flour Instant Powder Chicory Extract Roasted Chicory

Application Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements

Distributional Channel Hypermarket Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



