Biometrics System Market by Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), by Biometric Sensor (Physiological and Behavioral), by Component( Hardware and Software) by End Use industry (Military & Defnse, Corporates), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Biometrics System Market: Summary
The global biometrics system market is estimated to reach USD 66.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing adoption of creating biometric identities of citizens is expected to drive the biometrics system market during the forecast period. However, high implementation and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Ear shape thermography based biometric system is expected to become an opportunity for biometrics system market.
Biometric systemis one of the most prominent system in terms of identifying and authenticating the individuals in very short period. Biometric systems depends on particular data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.Contrary to passwords biometric data cannot be exchanged or forged. Some key players in Biometric System are NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, ASSA Abloy AB, id3 Technologies, and Idemia, among others.
Biometrics System Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biometrics system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal. By biometric sensor, the biometrics system market is segmented into physiological and behavioral. By component, biometrics system market is segmented into hardware and software. By end use industry, biometrics system market is segmented into law enforcement and public security, military and defense, civil identification, healthcare and subsidies, corporate, and commercial applications.
Biometrics System Market: Report Scope
The report on the biometrics system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Segments Included
|Type, Biometric Sensor, Component, End use Industry
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- NEC Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Gemalto NV
- ASSA Abloy AB
- id3 Technologies
- IDEMIA
- Aware, Inc.
- Innovatrics
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Precise Biometrics
- Other Key Companies
Biometrics System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biometrics System Market by Type
- Unimodal
- Multimodal
Biometrics System Market, by Biometric Sensor
- Physiological
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Face Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- DNA Matching
- Vein Pattern Recognition
- Behavioral
- Voice Recognition
- Signature Recognition
Biometrics System Market by Component
- Hardware
- Readers
- Scanners
- Cameras
- Software
- Cloud Base
- Software Development Kit (SDK)
Biometrics System Market by End Use Industry
- Law Enforcement and Public Security
- Military and Defense
- Civil Identification
- Healthcare and Subsidies
- Corporate
- Commercial Applications
Biometrics System Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the biometric system market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the biometric system market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the biometric system market?
- What are the evolving applications of biometric system market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the biometric system market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the biometric system market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Biometric System Market Providers
- Biometric System Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Biometric System Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
