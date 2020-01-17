Automotive Suspension Market Trends, Future Growth Predictions and Top Manufacturers KYB Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Gabriel India Limited

Automotive suspension system are important part of a vehicle which help in preventing damage to the vehicle components, for comfort driving and enables safety. Automotive suspension consist of spring, shock absorber and wishbones that help to filter all the forces between the body and the road. It also offers isolation to the vehicle from high-frequency vibration from tire excitation. Automotive suspension provides good ride and handling performance and also helps in ensuring that the vehicle responds positively to control forces produced by the tire at the time of braking and acceleration force.

Rise in the production of vehicle, increasing demand for comfort & luxury, demand for good suspension system and increasing urbanization are some of the factors fueling the growth of automotive suspension. However, the factor hindering the growth of the market is high maintenance cost. Development of advanced suspension system for two wheeler and rise in demand for lightweight suspension is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

The “Global Automotive Suspension Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive suspension industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive suspension market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, suspension type, system type, distributed channel and geography. The global automotive suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive suspension market based on vehicle type, component, suspension type, system type and distributed channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive suspension market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive suspension market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are KYB Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Gabriel India Limited, FOX Factory, Inc., WABCO, Continental AG., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc., Sogefi SpA and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

