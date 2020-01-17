Automotive HMI Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2027|Continental AG, Luxoft., Delphi Automotive PLC

Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is a technology which helps the driver in the vehicle to have real-time communication with the vehicle system without distraction while driving the vehicle. This technology is evolving rapidly due to focus on safety, customization, and interaction without any distraction. HMI helps to interchange information, transform raw and unorganized data into valuable and actionable data.

Rapid urbanization, rising income and digitalization are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automotive HMI market whereas design complexity of these human machine interfacing systems and high deployment cost act as a restraining factor for this market. Shifting focus of automakers towards improvement of the privacy standards and environmental condition will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Automotive HMI Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive HMI industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive HMI market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, technology, end-user and geography. The global automotive HMI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive HMI market based on component, product, technology and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive HMI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive HMI market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, Luxoft., Delphi Automotive PLC, Synaptics Incorporated., Visteon Corporation., Valeo S.A., Harman International Industries, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and Voicebox Technologies Corporation. among others.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Automotive HMI Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive HMI Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive HMI Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Automotive HMI Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

