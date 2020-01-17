Ascending Demand for Vacuum Mixing Devices to Propel the Growth of the Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Between 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Vacuum Mixing Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6037&source=atm

Key Trends and Drivers

A rise in demand for vacuum mixing devices market is set to mark the forecast period. A couple of reasons will act as factors for the development. Find major trends below.

There is a marked shift from demand for bench top vacuum mixing devices to the portable variants due to increased convenience. Compact size is in tune with demands to occupy minimum lab equipment space. Other changes taking place include efforts towards launching a reusable variant. Efforts are also directed towards upgrading products to provide high performance with varying viscosity of samples.

There is a significant increase in orthopaedic, dental and trauma related surgeries, mainly owing to rise in disposable income and healthcare support from governments. Besides, as stated above, there is an increase in geriatric population worldwide. By 2050, one in six people in the world would be 65 or above. Moreover, 600000+ knee replacement surgeries happen in United States every year. On the other hand, dental treatment is nearing 5% of health expenses in developed countries. Also, this constitutes 20% of out-of-pocket health expenses. All these factors are expected to propel the global vacuum mixing devices market.

Global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region will dominate the global vacuum mixing devices market in the period 2018-2028. This is attributable to a shift towards value-based healthcare landscape. To explain it better – the region not only has a robust healthcare infrastructure but also heavy investments flowing in towards development of advanced lab essentials. Besides, a marked increase in geriatric population is predicted. As per United States Census Report 2018, there will be 78 million people in the age bracket of 6 years and over. And, vacuum mixing is therefore gaining greater importance in orthopaedic treatment. Therefore, the region will show impressive performance in the forecast period.

