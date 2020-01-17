Antimicrobial Plastics market is set to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2013 – 2019

“

The Antimicrobial Plastics market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Antimicrobial Plastics market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Antimicrobial Plastics market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Antimicrobial Plastics market are elaborated thoroughly in the Antimicrobial Plastics market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

market segments. It determines the forces that drive and inhibit the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market and evaluates the significance and impact of each. The report also discusses the opportunities available in the market, emerging trends, and profitable segments of the overall antimicrobial plastics market.

Overview of the global antimicrobial plastics market

The global antimicrobial plastics market has many factors working in its favor. The demand for antimicrobial plastics in the healthcare and medical industries has surged in recent years thanks to the rise in consumer awareness about hygiene. After the outbreak of the H1N1 flu (swine flu) in 2009 and the spread of nosocomial infections in many parts of the world, people have understood the significance of antimicrobials in plastics, helping propel the market. Antimicrobial polymers possess numerous favorable properties such as durability, transparency, higher antimicrobial activity, and hardness. These polymers turn out to be more cost-effective and eco-friendly than others, and customers as well as manufacturers have realized the benefits they impart.

The use of plastics has grown tremendously in Asia-Pacific and large-scale plastic manufacturers have been using antimicrobial additives in many products such as bottles, medical equipment, and food packaging. This has lent a significant boost to the antimicrobial plastics market.

On the flip side, recession and slowing economies in most parts of the globe has adversely affected the antimicrobial plastics market. Furthermore, the absence of strict regulations regarding the use of antimicrobial components in plastics in Latin America and Asia-Pacific has allowed many manufacturers to deal in malpractices and compromise on efficiency. This has hampered the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The competitive landscape of the antimicrobial plastics market is bifurcated into those that manufacture antimicrobial plastics and those that only manufacture antimicrobial additives. BASF, Ticona Engineering Polymers, Bayer Material Science, Teknor Apex Company, Momentive Performance Materials, and Doeflex Vitapol are some of the companies dealing in the production of antimicrobial plastics. Troy Corporation, Clariant, and Arch Chemicals are a few of the leading manufacturers of antimicrobial additives. Both sets of companies have been focusing on product innovation and developing cheaper solutions to gain a competitive edge over others.

The research report studies the growth and development of these market players and discusses the various driving and restraining forces that impact the functioning of individual companies. The report also includes a list of recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and product portfolios of the key antimicrobial plastics market players.

