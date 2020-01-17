AI in Computer Vision Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period, 2017 – 2025

In this report, the global AI in Computer Vision market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Key drivers contributing to the development of the AI in a computer vision market in the consumer vertical is the expansion of AI capacities to cell phones, which will help change mainly 2 perspectives: interaction between user and machine and context-personalized reception. Client machine interaction will better the efficiencies between the client and their telephone crosswise over content, voice, picture, video, and sensors, though the last will effectively give benefits and aggregated data over applications, third-party features, content, and native features.

The rise in demand for computer vision frameworks in non-conventional and emerging applications and increase in demand for smart computing in cell phones are among the drivers fueling the development of the market. With the increasing labor expenses in the security market and utilization of industrial technology in the healthcare sector, AI-based computer vision systems are being utilized for various applications. The market for AI-supported computer vision has an growing scope in different emerging applications, for example, augmented reality, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous vehicles, missile guidance, and so on.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America was anticipated to hold the biggest market share, in 2017. New businesses in the US are receiving stores from different associations to implement the AI innovation in various flying vehicles including autonomous drones. The key focus is to conquer hardships tackled by industrial drones as far as safety, unwavering quality, and self-sufficiency. Therefore, organizations working on the solutions that combine computer vision and deep learning calculations and figure out the potential risks, and distance and speed. The market for AI in computer vision in Asia Pacific is likely to develop at the most noteworthy CAGR during the tenure of forecast period and outperform North America by the end of 2023.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players leading the AI in computer vision market are Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Qualcomm (US), Alphabet (US), Apple (US), Microsoft (US), Facebook (US), Xilinx (California), Wikitude (Austria), Basler (Germany), Cognex (US), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne Technologies (US), and General Electric (US).

