Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Data Acquisition System Market Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Data Acquisition System Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Data Acquisition System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Data Acquisition System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Data Acquisition System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global data acquisition market that have recently taken place include.

In 2018, the Key sight Technologies, a global player announced the speed test developments with increasing measurement and scan rates. The rising designing challenge necessitates the advent of new testing methods to ensure the smooth functioning complex designing and fast data logging. This is expected to take the global data acquisition market towards a grand growth in the upcoming years.

In May 2019, at Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, Kistler debuts announced that it will be launching completely a new technology in the market in the U.S. market. KiDAQ will not just offer high quality measurement standards but also the world’s first ever automated calculation about the uncertainty of measurement.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global data acquisition system market include –

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Keysight Technologies (US)

HBM (Germany)

National Instruments (Texas)

Honeywell International (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the growth drivers of the global data acquisition system market include:

Government to Support Global Data Acquisition System Market

The rising support by the government to introduce and deploy DAQ across the industrial sector and the capability of DAQ to provide support to wide range of Ethernet protocols is expected to expand the global data acquisition market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the hardware segment of data acquisition is projected to grow at a significant rate in the global data acquisition system market. The growth can be attributed to wide use of hardware in modular design and customized set up experience can be provided with the help of hardware. This is projected to drive the global data acquisition market in the near future.

Automotive Industry to Provide Impetus to Global Data Acquisition Market

The automotive and transport industry is projected to increase the global data acquisition system market at substantial rate during the forecast period. The growth can be due to the rising demand for automated vehicles, electric mobility, and connected vehicles.

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Geographical Analysis

The global data acquisition system market is expected to largely held by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to fast paced industrialization and growing number of manufacturing plants of textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and power sector. The large share is expected from economies such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan. Therefore, the APAC region is likely to keep the demand and supply chain of data acquisition system growing.

The Data Acquisition System Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Data Acquisition System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Acquisition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Acquisition System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Data Acquisition System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Data Acquisition System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Data Acquisition System Production 2014-2025

2.2 Data Acquisition System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Data Acquisition System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Data Acquisition System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Data Acquisition System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Data Acquisition System Market

2.4 Key Trends for Data Acquisition System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Data Acquisition System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Data Acquisition System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Data Acquisition System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Data Acquisition System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Data Acquisition System Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Data Acquisition System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Data Acquisition System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

