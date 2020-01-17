Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System (ACC, LDWS, FCWS, TSRS,TMPS, NVS, PDS, PAS) by Components ( Camera, Lidar, Radar and others ), by Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Buses, Trucks and others ) by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Summary
The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%. Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is a electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc, Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.
Request Sample PDF @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-sample-pdf/
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others. The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor. The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.
Request Report Methodology @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-request-methodology/
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report SCOPE
The report on the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million) Volume (Units)
|Segments Included
|System, Components, Vehicle Type and Region
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Rest of the World
Companies Covered
- Autoliv Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Bosch Limited
- Continental AG
- DENSO CORPORATION.
- HELLA GmbH & Co.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
- HYUNDAI MOBIS.
- Magna International Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Other Key Companies
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)
- Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCW)
- Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TMPS)
- Night Vision System (NVS)
- Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
- Parking Assistance System (PAS)
- Others
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Components
- Camera
- LiDAR Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Laser
- Infrared Sensor
- Vision Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial vehicles
- Buses
- Trucks
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- Iran
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Others
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market?
- What are the evolving applications of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- ADAS Market Providers
- ADAS Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of ADAS Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald