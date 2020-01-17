5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0)Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Industry

Description

This report studies the global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market status and forecast, categorizes the global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), also 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, is an organic compound formed by the dehydration of certain sugars. It is a white low-melting solid (although commercial samples are often yellow) which is highly soluble in both water and organic solvents. The molecule consists of a furan ring, containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups.

In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 1.45%. Although the application field of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is very broad, the price of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is much higher than the price of its alternatives in its application field, so its global market is not very large, and mainly used in flavor and fragrance industry.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market, while the China is the second sales volume market for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) in 2017.

In the industry, AVA Biochem profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Robinson Brothers and Penta Manufacturer ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 82.03%, 4.45% and 3.57% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), including Industrial Grade and Food Grade. And Industrial Grade is the main type for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), and the Industrial Grade reached a sales volume of approximately 34086 Kg in 2017, with 72.11% of global sales volume.

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market is valued at 56 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AVA Biochem

Robinson Brothers

Penta Manufacturer

NBB Company

Treatt

Beijing Lys Chemicals

Xuzhou Ruisai Technology

Wutong Aroma Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Flavor & Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Continued…

