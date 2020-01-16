Wireless Connectivity Market 2020: Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
The wireless connectivity market is highly diversified and competitive with market players including top-tier and mid-tier companies as well as start-up firms. With the rate of proliferation of smart sensors, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and mainstreaming of many smart applications, the wireless connectivity is expected to become the most important need across application such as consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, Industrial and healthcare, among Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
The global Wireless Connectivity market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Wireless Connectivity by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart
ZigBee
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Other Technologies
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Broadcom
Murata
Qualcomm Atheros
Mediatek Inc.
Intel Corporation
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Texas Instruments Inc.
Atmel Corporation
Stmicroelectronics N.V.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Marvell
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Consumer Electronics
Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Wireless Connectivity Industry
Figure Wireless Connectivity Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Wireless Connectivity
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Wireless Connectivity
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Wireless Connectivity
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Wireless Connectivity Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Wi-Fi
Table Major Company List of Wi-Fi
3.1.2 Bluetooth
Table Major Company List of Bluetooth
3.1.3 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart
Table Major Company List of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart
3.1.4 ZigBee
Table Major Company List of ZigBee
3.1.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
Table Major Company List of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
3.1.6 Near Field Communication (NFC)
Table Major Company List of Near Field Communication (NFC)
3.1.7 Other Technologies
Table Major Company List of Other Technologies
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Broadcom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Broadcom Profile
Table Broadcom Overview List
4.1.2 Broadcom Products & Services
4.1.3 Broadcom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Broadcom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Murata (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Murata Profile
Table Murata Overview List
4.2.2 Murata Products & Services
4.2.3 Murata Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Murata (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Qualcomm Atheros (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Qualcomm Atheros Profile
Table Qualcomm Atheros Overview List
4.3.2 Qualcomm Atheros Products & Services
4.3.3 Qualcomm Atheros Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qualcomm Atheros (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Mediatek Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Mediatek Inc. Profile
Table Mediatek Inc. Overview List
4.4.2 Mediatek Inc. Products & Services
4.4.3 Mediatek Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mediatek Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Intel Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Intel Corporation Profile
Table Intel Corporation Overview List
4.5.2 Intel Corporation Products & Services
4.5.3 Intel Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Intel Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Profile
Table Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Overview List
4.6.2 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Products & Services
4.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Texas Instruments Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Texas Instruments Inc. Profile
Table Texas Instruments Inc. Overview List
4.7.2 Texas Instruments Inc. Products & Services
4.7.3 Texas Instruments Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Texas Instruments Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Atmel Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Atmel Corporation Profile
Table Atmel Corporation Overview List
4.8.2 Atmel Corporation Products & Services
4.8.3 Atmel Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Atmel Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Profile
Table Stmicroelectronics N.V. Overview List
4.9.2 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Products & Services
4.9.3 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Profile
Table NXP Semiconductors N.V. Overview List
4.10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Products & Services
4.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Marvell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Marvell Profile
Table Marvell Overview List
4.11.2 Marvell Products & Services
4.11.3 Marvell Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Marvell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Consumer Electronics
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Automotive & Transportation
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Wireless Connectivity Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Wireless Connectivity Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Wireless Connectivity Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Wireless Connectivity Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Wireless Connectivity Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Wireless Connectivity Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
