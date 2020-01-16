Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market expected to display stellar CAGR over forecast periods 2018 – 2028
The market study bifurcates the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.
leading vendors in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market are:
- ArjoHuntleigh AB
- BTG International Ltd.
- AngioDynamics
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- EKOS Corp
- DJO Global Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Teleflex Inc.
Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Drivers
One of the key driver augmenting growth in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market is the novel development of oral anticoagulants (NOACs) that helps in overcoming the limitation of current available treatment options and helps in providing improved care to the patients. Currently available treatments in this market include blood-thinning agents that include anticoagulants (low molecular and unfractionated weight heparin as well as warfarin), thrombolytic therapy (tissue plasminogen activator), and mechanical devices (compression stockings).
Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis
Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global venous thromboembolism treatment market. Presence of leading players along well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region made the North America a leading market. Moreover, significant rise in technological advancements in the region has further segmented growth of North America venous thromboembolism treatment market. Europe on the other hand is also expected to hold substantial share in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market in the coming years due to the rise in drug-based treatment that gained popularity in this region.
The global venous thromboembolism treatment market has been segmented as below:
Product Type
- Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices
- Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices
- Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient
Disease Indication
- Deep Venous Thrombosis
- Pulmonary Embolism
Disease Indication
- Hospitals
- Catheterisation Laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market.
Key findings included in the report:
- Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market
- Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market
- Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type
- Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries
- Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market
