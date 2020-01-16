Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market expected to display stellar CAGR over forecast periods 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6039&source=atm

leading vendors in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market are:

ArjoHuntleigh AB

BTG International Ltd.

AngioDynamics

Cardinal Health Inc.

Stryker Corporation

EKOS Corp

DJO Global Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Drivers

One of the key driver augmenting growth in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market is the novel development of oral anticoagulants (NOACs) that helps in overcoming the limitation of current available treatment options and helps in providing improved care to the patients. Currently available treatments in this market include blood-thinning agents that include anticoagulants (low molecular and unfractionated weight heparin as well as warfarin), thrombolytic therapy (tissue plasminogen activator), and mechanical devices (compression stockings).

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global venous thromboembolism treatment market. Presence of leading players along well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region made the North America a leading market. Moreover, significant rise in technological advancements in the region has further segmented growth of North America venous thromboembolism treatment market. Europe on the other hand is also expected to hold substantial share in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market in the coming years due to the rise in drug-based treatment that gained popularity in this region.

The global venous thromboembolism treatment market has been segmented as below:

Product Type

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Disease Indication

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Hospitals

Catheterisation Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

