Vegan Beauty Products Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 to 2028
The Vegan Beauty Products Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Vegan Beauty Products Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vegan Beauty Products Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Vegan Beauty Products Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vegan Beauty Products Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Vegan Beauty Products Market report?
- A critical study of the Vegan Beauty Products Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Vegan Beauty Products Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Vegan Beauty Products landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Vegan Beauty Products Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Vegan Beauty Products Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Vegan Beauty Products Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Vegan Beauty Products Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Vegan Beauty Products Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Vegan Beauty Products Market by the end of 2029?
Competitive Landscape
- In 2018, L'Oréal S.A. – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a leading German vegan beauty products manufacturer. As per L'Oréal, Logocos owns two leading and authentic vegan brands along with its exclusive expertise in the organic beauty space, which will be offering great advantages to the L'Oréal’s growth strategy. This acquisition reinforces the position of L'Oréal amidst the leading personal care companies offering certified & authentic vegan beauty products.
- In 2018, Cosmax Inc. – a South Korea-based leading cosmetics manufacturer – made an official announcement that it has become the first company across Asia to attain a ‘Vegan’ label from the Expertise Vegan Europe (EVE) for its exclusive unit manufacturing cruelty-free cosmetic products. This label is foreseen to establish new dimensions of the company’s growth in the vegan beauty products space.
- In 2018, O Boticário – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – expands its operations in UAE through the launch of its second retail outlet in Dubai. The official launch of this retail outlet will provide immense scope for further expansion of the company’s presence in the Middle East and tap into new customer segments via its cruelty-free beauty product offerings.
Founded in 1975, Arbonne International has its official headquarters in Irvine, California. The company specializes in manufacture and commercialization of health & skincare products. Arbonne ranks among the leading companies offering products that are toxin-free, vegan, botanically-based, hypoallergenic, and PETA-approved.
Pacifica Beauty LLC
Founded in 1997, Pacifica Beauty LLC has its official headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company manufactures a wide-range of skincare and beauty products and is well-known for its broad portfolio of cruelty-free products. Pacifica sells its products and offerings through company-owned stores as well as online stores.
Huda Beauty
Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty was introduced by Huda Kattan, an Iraqi-American business woman and make-up artist. Ever since it was launched, the brand has built an immensely positive reputation for some of its well-positioned products, including vegan makeup. With more than 140 product varieties sold in-store and online, the company is well-known for offering high quality vegan beauty products at reasonable prices.
Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc.
Founded in 1992, Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc. has its official headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company started its operation as a botanical skincare company offering a wide range of homeopathic skincare & cosmetic products. The company’s philosophy is based on commercializing organic, vegan, and gluten-free cosmetic products at reasonable & affordable prices.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Founded in 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has its official headquarters in Oakland, California. The company commercializes a wide-range of skin-care and bath-care products that are 100% cruelty-free and is a major supporter of the ‘fur campaign’ by PETA. The wid-range of e.l.f. products enables the company to target demographic of a broader range of age, from teenagers to women aged in between 40-50. Other players profiled in the vegan beauty products market report include Gemdo Cosmetics Inc., Ecco Bella, and others.
Vegan Beauty Products Market – Additional Insight
Consumers Turn to CBD-Infused Vegan Beauty Products for Boosting the ‘Feel Good’ Factor
Demand for CBD-infused vegan beauty products is treading on an ever-increasing path, as cannabidiol (CBD) is being embraced for addressing multiple concerns such as anxiety and insomnia. Some studies also shed light on the fact that CBD arrests the growth of cancer cells, thereby fostering its popularity in the wellness community and beyond. A majority of consumers are replacing their entire beauty routine with a wide-range of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products, given that CBD is a beneficial holistic ingredient that helps in boosting the ‘feel good’ factor.
Companies operating in the vegan beauty products market are offering multiple product types infused with CBD, including creams & lotions, cleansers and toners, balms and butter, scrub exfoliators, essential oils, serums & masks, and others.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A pragmatic methodology combined with a holistic approach forms the base for incisive insights compiled in the vegan beauty products market for the assessment timeline of 2018-2028. The Fact.MR report on vegan beauty products market comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of vegan beauty products market and also offers compelling insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market.
Exhaustive secondary and primary research are employed to carry out the whole research and garner industry-best insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market. The report on vegan beauty products market is further subjected to a cross-validation by the in-house experts to make the vegan beauty products market report one-of-its-kind with utmost credibility.
Research Methodology of this Report.
