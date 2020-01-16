Threat Intelligence Management Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting By 2025

“Threat Intelligence Management Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Threat Intelligence Management market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( IBM, Dell, McAfee, Trend Micro, Symantec, Check Point, Juniper Networks, FireEye, LogRhythm, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Optiv Security, Webroot, Farsight Security, F-Secure, AlienVault, Splunk ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Threat Intelligence Management industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Threat Intelligence Management market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Threat Intelligence Management Market: One of the benefits of threat intelligence management solution is its ability to detect threat information and transform this information into relevant intelligence which can be utilized by analysts to upgrade the current security model and take preventive actions.

Among these regions the market at present is dominated by North America due to higher adoption of Cyber Security solutions and threat intelligence services. This region is hub to the major key players that develop and innovate threat intelligence technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth with key players like IBM, Symantec and McAfee planning to develop enchanced threat intelligent management Tools.

Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve rapid growth over the forecast period. Many Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises in China, Japan, and India are investing in enhancing their network defenses to prevent theft of data and cyber-attacks. The increase in the volume of data and growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of threat intelligence market in Asia Pacific region.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ On-premises

⟴ Cloud-based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ BFSI

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ Telecommunication

⟴ Manufacturing

⟴ Retail

⟴ Education

⟴ Research Organizations

⟴ Others

