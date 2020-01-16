Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2019-2025 Analysis, Forecast of Business Revenue, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations.

The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Third-Party Logistics Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Top leading key Players in the Third-Party Logistics Market

– C. H. Robinson (USA)

– CEVA Logistics (Netherlands)

– Damco (Netherlands)

– DB Schenker (Germany)

– DHL (Germany)

– DSV A/S (Denmark)

– Expeditors International of Washington (USA)

– FedEx (USA)

– GEODIS (France)

– J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA)

– Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong)

– Kintetsu World Express (Japan)

– Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)

– Nippon Express (Japan)

– NYK Line (Japan)

– Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland)

Third-Party Logistics Breakdown Data by Type

– Roadways

– Railways

– Airways

– Waterways

Third-Party Logistics Breakdown Data by Application

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

Global Third-Party Logistics Market Report including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Third-Party Logistics Market status, size, outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries.

This report presents the worldwide Third-Party Logistics Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Third-Party Logistics Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Third-Party Logistics Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Third-Party Logistics Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Third-Party Logistics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Third-Party Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Third-Party Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Third-Party Logistics Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Third-Party Logistics Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

Available Customizations With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Further breakdown of Power Generation Pumps market on basis of the key contributing countries. Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

