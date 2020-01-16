SpaceX breaks a record of the lifting of 60 satellites of Starlink

SpaceX started 2020 with a record-breaking lift off its third bunch of Starlink satellites. One of the sixty internet-beaming satellites lifted off on top of a used Falcon 9 booster on January 6, this year.

Falcon 9 rocket thundered to life at around 9:19 p.m. EST (0219GMT Tuesday), launching from Space Launch Complex 40 situated in Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Its nine Merlin 1D engine lighted up the sky above the earth as it went towards the revolving path.

The operation was the first lift-off to take place under the monitoring of the recently issued United Space Force, which is a military arm that President Donald Trump signed up the previous month (December 2019).

The satellites journeyed into space on top of a recycled Falcon 9 initial phase. This marks the second time for the firm to take a booster into space. The star of this operation, dubbed B1049.4 by SpaceX, recently launched the first lot of satellites belonging to Starlink. It also lifted off Iridium-8 satellite and Telstar 18 VANTAGE in its operations

