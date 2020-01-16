Soy Protein Ingredient Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2015 – 2025
FMI’s latest report on Soy Protein Ingredient Market
The recent market intelligence study by Future Market Insights elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Soy Protein Ingredient market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at FMI find that the Soy Protein Ingredient Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Soy Protein Ingredient among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Key Players
Key international players operating in the soy protein ingredient market are, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group, Bunge Alimentos SA, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon NutraScience, Cargill Health & Food Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Segments
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025
-
Supply & Demand Value Chain
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Soy Protein Ingredient Market includes
-
North America
-
US & Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil, Argentina & Others
-
-
Western Europe
-
EU5
-
Nordics
-
Benelux
-
-
Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
-
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Detailed overview of parent market
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
Soy Protein Ingredient In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Recent industry trends and developments
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Competitive landscape
-
Soy Protein Ingredient Soy Protein Ingredient Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
