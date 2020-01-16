Solar Water Disinfection Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Solar Water Disinfection Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Solar Water Disinfection technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Solar Water Disinfection market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Solar Water Disinfection market.

Some of the questions related to the Solar Water Disinfection market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Solar Water Disinfection market?

How has technological advances influenced the Solar Water Disinfection market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Solar Water Disinfection market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Solar Water Disinfection market?

The market study bifurcates the global Solar Water Disinfection market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Segmentation

The global solar water disinfection market is segmented on the basis of methodology, application, and geography. On the basis of methodology for treating the contaminated water, the market can be segmented into effects of electricity, ultraviolet radiation, and heat. The electricity enabled solar disinfection utilizes electricity produced with the help of photovoltaic cells to purify water. The thermal water disinfection method utilizes solar energy to heat water. The heat from the infrared radiations can be accumulated using the solar heat collectors. The ultraviolet radiation method involves the utilization of sunlight and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to purify the water.

The solar water disinfection equipment provides economical and eco-friendly techniques for water purification. These equipment are suitable to be used in refugee camps and disaster relief situations to provide potable water to the afflicted population. However, solar water disinfection equipment are not effective to be used against non-biological agents such as toxic chemicals and metals.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Regional Outlook

The global solar water disinfection market is analyzed based on the areas where solar water disinfection equipment can be used. The regions with high concentration of polluted water are the potential growth areas of the solar water disinfection market. The major areas include the Honduras and El Salvador in North America; Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nepal in Asia Pacific; Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, DR Congo, and Kenya in Rest of the World region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles leading players in the global solar water disinfection market, namely Trunz Water Systems, Puralytics, Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC, Wyckomar Inc., and EAWC Technologies. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of business positioning, technological developments, product portfolio and specifications, and financial standing.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Solar Water Disinfection market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Solar Water Disinfection market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Solar Water Disinfection market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Solar Water Disinfection market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Solar Water Disinfection market

