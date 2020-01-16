Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019 – 2029

FMI’s latest report on Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market

The recent market intelligence study by Future Market Insights elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMI find that the Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the rice paper stand up pouch manufacturing companies are as follows: Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Winpak Group, Uflex Ltd. and many other regional players.

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market: Key Developments

Many key players in the market are focusing on the expansion and acquisition strategy and spread their presence globally. Recent developments in performance of rice paper stand-up pouches have created a wave in the pouch packaging market. Consumers are now able to buy food products packaged in rice paper stand-up pouches which maintain its freshness and further increases the shelf life.

Amcor Flexibles is focusing to gain competitive edge in the market through innovation of high-barrier films for production of bags & pouches. In 2016, the company launched new high barrier film i.e. AmLite Ultra for pouch packaging market.

In March 2018, the Constantia Flexibles Group acquired Indian film-based laminates producer Creative Polypack Limited. Creative Polypak Limited manufactures film-based flexible packaging for food and home & personal care industries

In Dec 2016, the Berry Global Group, Inc. introduced new line of non-laminated rice paper stand-up pouch packaging solution i.e. Entour with the enhanced characteristics compared to traditional pouches.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global Rice paper stand-up pouch market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with Rice paper stand-up pouch market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Rice paper stand-up pouch market segments and geographies.

