Proton therapy systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of +3% by 2027 | SHI Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, ProTom International

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Proton therapy systems market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Proton therapy systems market”.

Proton therapy is a radiation treatment that uses protons to treat cancerous cells in the body. This can be achieved by delivering a beam of protons to the precise location of cancerous cells in the body. Radiation therapy leads to the risk of damaging healthy tissues or organs in the body but the major advantage of proton therapy is that a physician can control the released proton beams targeted at cancerous cell and prevent the damage of healthy tissues in the vicinity.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., IBA Worldwide, Advanced Oncotherapy, Mevion Medical Systems, ProTom International, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Provision Healthcare and others.

The “Global Proton Therapy Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global proton therapy market with detailed market segmentation by product, indication, end user, and geography. The global proton therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into equipment and services. The equipment market is further segmented into single-room systems and multi-room system. Based on indication the market is segmented into prostate cancer, brain tumor, central nervous system, lung, and others. The proton therapy market by end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global proton therapy based on product, indication and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall proton therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the proton therapy market in the global arena owing to the increasing incidences of number of cancer cases, increasing number of research studies and clinical trials for proton therapy in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global proton therapy market due to improving sophisticated imaging, delivery and scanning techniques in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

