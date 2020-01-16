Power Rental Systems Market Expected to Reach USD 26.6 billion by 2025 – Caterpillar, Aggreko, Byrne, Mantrac, Al Faris, RSS, CET Power, Al Reyami

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16,2020

Power Rental Systems Market to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2025.

Global Power Rental Systems Market valued approximately USD 12.54 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Peak Shaving segment is expected to be the key factor for the utilization of power rental systems accounting to growing awareness to curtail power consumption during peak hours. Stringent regulatory scenario imposed by authorities such as EPA, EC, and NRDC. High and focus towards emission control in numerous countries such as the U.S., India and Germany and they are expected to tighten the demand for these systems over the next couple of years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

– By Application

– Peak Shaving

– Standby Power

– Base Load/Continuous Power

– By End-Users

– Utilities

– Oil & Gas

– Events

– Construction

– Mining

– Manufacturing

– Shipping

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Rest of the World

