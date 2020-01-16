Positive Facts One Should Know About Aircraft Propeller Market for 2020
Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Hartzell Propeller (United States),MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH (Germany),Dowty Propellers (United Kingdom),McCauley Propeller Systems (United States),Airmaster Propellers Ltd (New Zealand),Ratier-Figeac (France),FP-propeller Srl (Italy),Sensenich Propeller (United States),Hercules Propellers Ltd (United Kingdom),Aerosila (Russia),Whirlwind Propellers Corporation (United States),Collins Aerospace (Ratier Figeac) (United States),Helices E-Props (France),UTC Aerospace Systems (United States),Valley Engineering/Culver Props Inc. (United States),Electravia (France),Curtiss-Wright Corporation (United States),Wartsila India Pvt. Ltd. (India),Ultra Electronics Holdings (United Kingdom),Canadian Propeller Ltd. (Canada)
The global air traffic has been increased robustly over the past decade that has ultimately led increase the passenger as well as military aircraft. In addition to this, continues technological advancements in developing fuel-efficient aircraft propellers to improve aircraft efficiency will fuel the demand for aircraft propellers across the globe. Aircraft propellers are the aircraft components which are used to maintain required thrust for the aircraft to travel in the air. It consists of multiple blades which are joined collectively to a single hub. These blades have a primary function to generate lift to the aircraft that is also identified as thrust.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Contra-rotating Propeller, Counter-rotating Propeller), Propeller Type (Varying Pitch Propellers, Fixed Pitch Propellers), Aircraft Type (Piston Engine, Turboprop Engine, Civil & Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft), Component (Spinners, Hubs, Blades, Other Components)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Introduction to Durable Aluminum Alloy Blades
Adoption of Constant Speed Propellers with Multiple Blades
Market Growth Drivers: Growing Air Traffic across the Globe
Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient and Lightweight Aircraft Propellers
Restraints:Lack of Operational Efficiency in Unfavorable Climatic Conditions and High Altitudes
Complex Manufacturing Process with Negligible Tolerance Level
Opportunities: Rising R&D Investments in Passenger and Military Aircrafts
Introduction to Highly Efficient Swept tip Propeller Blade Design
Challenges: Requirement of Highly Skilled Workforce
Significant Post Purchase Overheads such as Higher Maintenance Cost
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aircraft Propeller Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aircraft Propeller market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aircraft Propeller Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aircraft Propeller
Chapter 4: Presenting the Aircraft Propeller Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aircraft Propeller market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
