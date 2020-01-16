Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Production, Types, Application, Emerging Technologies and Regional Forecast to 2024

This report gives overview of Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Growth 2019-2024 in global region. Also elaborate Company Competition, Market demand, Regional Forecast, Marketing & Price and also new investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid.

Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection.

In 2017, China’s injection molding machine production accounted for over 60% of global production, the number reached nearly 95000 units, and the export volume reached about 36000 units. The product was mainly exported to Turkey, the United States, Southeast Asia, Brazil, etc. The main imported products are mainly high-end all-electric types, and the price of imported products is several times of export products. Chinese companies dominate the low-end market, and European and Japanese companies have advantages in the high-end market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10100 million by 2024, from US$ 8940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Injection Molding Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Injection Molding Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Injection Molding Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Clamping Force (650T)

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Milacron

Wittmann Battenfeld

Fanuc

Toshiba

Nissei Plastic

Husky

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

Chenhsong

Yizumi

LK Technology

Cosmos Machinery

Tederic

UBE Machinery

Windsor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Injection Molding Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Injection Molding Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Injection Molding Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Injection Molding Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Injection Molding Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine by Players

Chapter Four: Plastic Injection Molding Machine by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Forecast

