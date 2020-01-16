Pickleball Equipment Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2018 to 2028

The Pickleball Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Pickleball Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pickleball Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Pickleball Equipment Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pickleball Equipment Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Opportunities Flourish in Pickleball Sport & Equipment

Pickleball is witnessing a boom, with nearly 40% increase in the sport’s participation in the U.S. alone, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). Companies manufacturing pickleball equipment, such as Pickle Pro, are opening their own retail stores to boost their sales. Numerous sports equipment manufacturers are leveraging the opportunity, as the sport of pickleball expands beyond Baby Boomers and the retirees. New pickleball peddlers are on the rise, meanwhile well-established sporting goods manufacturers are entering the game.

A number of leading tennis companies are also entering into the pickleball courts, for example, Franklin and Head have their own booths for promoting their products. With the rise in pickleball’s popularity, companies are eyeing to capitalize on latent opportunities that the sport holds. Facilitated game and low-impact attributes of the sport have enhanced its accessibility to participants across all age-groups and athletic skills. Companies, such as Clay, have commenced introducing and selling lifestyle clothing, and are barely keeping up with demand.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

