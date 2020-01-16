Paper Cups Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

In this report, XploreMR offers forecast data of the global paper cups market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the global paper cups market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The study reveals the dynamics of the paper cups market in six geographic segments, along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Paper Cups Market – Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global paper cups market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global paper cups market that are gradually helping transform global businesses. The global market for paper cups is segmented as per paper cup capacity, paper cup type, sales channel, and end-user.

The global paper cups market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the paper cups market. It is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the global paper cups market, which includes XploreMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the paper cups market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the paper cups market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided.

The next section of the report highlights the paper cups market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional paper cups market. The main regions assessed in the paper cups market report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional paper cups market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the size of the paper cups market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the paper cups market. In order to provide an accurate forecast for the paper cups market, we initiated by sizing up the current paper cups market with the help of the parent market. We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research. Also, we formed the basis of how the paper cups market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the paper cups market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the paper cups market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The segments for the global paper cups market have been analysed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the paper cups market.

In the final section of the report on paper cups, a 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a paper cups market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global paper cups market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global paper cups market include Georgia-Pacific LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, Genpak, LLC, Lollicup USA, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Westrock Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Paper Cup Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Be Green Packaging, among many others.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Paper Cups Market Report

By Cup Capacity

Up to 150 ml

150 to 350 ml

350 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By Cup Type

Cold Beverage Cup

Hot Beverage Cup

By Sales Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Distributors

Departmental/Speciality/Discount Stores

Online Sales

By End-user

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

