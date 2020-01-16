Oncology Information Systems Market Overview, Analysis and Trends | Registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027

“Oncology Information Systems Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

A system can manage treatment plans, patient treatment schedules, treatment delivery, treatment summaries, and results is inevitable. An oncology information system (OIS) is used to manage the above mentioned data. The system encompasses the information exchange between radiation therapy departments and the overall healthcare enterprise.

The surge in incidence of cancer, advantages provided by oncology information systems over traditional methods and growth in technological advancements is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Introduction of artificial intelligence likely to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on products & services, the market is segmented as software and professional services. Software market is further sub-segmented into patient information systems and treatment planning systems. Professional services market is further sub-segmented into implementation services, consulting/optimization services and post-sale and maintenance services. The oncology information system market based on the application is segmented as radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals & clinics, research centers and other end user.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Oncology information system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from oncology information system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oncology information system market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oncology information system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key oncology information system market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Elekta AB (pub)

Accuray Incorporated

CureMD Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Raysearch laboratories

Flatiron

Epic Systems Corporation

