Oilfield Chemicals Market Top Key Players Along with Opportunities and Forecasts Up to 2024

The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, growth in oil exploration & production activities, increasing demand for advanced drilling fluids are boosting the oilfield chemicals market. However, crude oil price fluctuations is hindering the market for same in the current scenario.

Drilling fluids, also called as drilling mud, are added to the wellbore to enable the drilling procedure by interrupting cuttings, regulatory pressure, stabilizing exposed rock, giving buoyancy, cooling and lubricating. The important function of drilling fluids is rock stabilization. Distinct additives are used to ensure that the drilling fluid is not absorbed by the rock formation in the well and that the holes of the rock formation are not blocked. Improved production of the oil in the U.S. made it stronger economically and also better America’s security in the globe. Various policies and actions support America’s continuous energy progress, not more significant than growing access to oil reserves in federally-controlled zones. Oilfield chemicals are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in the industry.

Global oilfield chemicals market was segmented by type and application. The type was segmented into polymers, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, gallants and viscosifiers, others. By application the market is segmented into drilling, cementing, enhanced oil recovery, production chemicals, well stimulation, workover and completion.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. Albemarle Corporation

3. Baker Hughes

4. BASF SE

5. Ecolab

6. Halliburton

7. Newpark Resources Inc.

8. Schlumberger Ltd

9. Solvay

10. The Lubrizol Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Oilfield Chemicals market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Oilfield Chemicals market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Oilfield Chemicals market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

