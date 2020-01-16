North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 | Clasado Biosciences, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027.

The United States accounted for the largest market share in the North America galacto oligosaccharide market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing diet patterns, irregular meal timings, the growing obese population in the US, has led to an increased demand for galacto-oligosaccharide products in the US.

A healthy diet helps protect against various diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The growing geriatric population and increasing health concerns among consumers boost the demand for galacto-oligosaccharides in developed and developing countries.

Galacto-oligosaccharides is added to infant formula to make it like mother’s milk and to promote growth & development of beneficial intestinal microbiota that boosts the demand for galacto-oligosaccharides during the projected period. Galacto-oligosaccharides are considered as key ingredients in infant formulas. It benefits the bowel function in the baby by enhancing the growth & activity of the beneficial bacteria in the colon and increases defecation frequency, which helps prevent constipation in children and infants.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market by type has been segmented into liquid and powder. The demand for liquid galacto-oligosaccharide is comparatively higher than powdered galacto-oligosaccharide. The growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing knowledge about the use of galacto-oligosaccharides for the effective functioning of the human body leads to a surge in the market demand. Several product developments incorporate the use of GOS such as spoonable yogurt, drinking yogurt, and liquid cultured milk.

On the basis of application, the North America galacto oligosaccharide market has been segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Under application segment, beverages is the leading segment in the North America galacto oligosaccharide market. Galacto-oligosaccharide finds its application in several industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Due to their relative stability and low-calorie sweetness, they are highly used in the production of several foods such as bread, cakes, butter, cheese, curd, yogurt, and many more.

