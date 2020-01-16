Network Forensics Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Network Forensics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Network Forensics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Network Forensics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Network Forensics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Network Forensics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Network Forensics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Network Forensics market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Network Forensics market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Network Forensics market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Network Forensics over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Network Forensics across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Network Forensics and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Network Forensics market report covers the following solutions:

competitive landscape is the espousal of strategic partnerships and collaborations. For example, a leading industrial cyber security company offering cyber solutions to OT infrastructures, CyberX, announced its partnership with T-Systems and Deutsche Telekom in April 2017. The common objective of these companies is to ensure that critical industrial infrastructures are unaffected by advanced cyber-attacks. T-Systems, a major subsidiary of Deutsche Telecom, caters to prominent IT service providers such as Royal Dutch Shell, Daimler, BP, and Volkswagen.

Global Network Forensics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe can be the key segments of the global market for network forensics. North America might emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The existence of a large number of market players in this region will assist growth. The presence of innumerable small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia Pacific is likely to catalyze growth in the region. The need to protect critical data from advanced persistent threats (ATPs) in highly industrialized nations such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, China, India, Singapore, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain can spawn the growth of the market.

Global Network Forensics Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for network forensics are Symantec Corporation, NIKSUN, IBM Corporation, EMC RSA, NETSCOUT Systems, Viavi Solutions, FireEye, LogRhythm, Savvius, and Cisco Systems.

Strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have been adopted by several market players in order to cater to the needs of a larger clientele. For instance, Demisto, Inc., a company innovating security operations technology and ProtectWise TM, a firm that offers unlimited forensic exploration, pervasive visibility, and automated threat detection, entered a strategic partnership in March 2017.

The Network Forensics market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Network Forensics market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Network Forensics market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Network Forensics market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Network Forensics across the globe?

All the players running in the global Network Forensics market are elaborated thoroughly in the Network Forensics market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Network Forensics market players.

