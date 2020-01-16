Micro LNG Liquefaction Market to Register Significant Growth Globally During 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Micro LNG Liquefaction market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Micro LNG Liquefaction market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Micro LNG Liquefaction market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Micro LNG Liquefaction among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Key Players Operating in Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market

The global micro LNG liquefaction market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global micro LNG liquefaction market are:

Siemens

Snam S.p.A.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Major Developments

In March 2018, a high-pressure micro-scale LNG plant was commissioned in the Northwest region of British Columbia, Canada. The plant produces 30,000 gal/d of LNG. The liquid is then trucked approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 mi) away into the Yukon Territory, where it is used as a substitute for diesel in various industrial applications.

In May 2018, Snam S.p.A. and Baker Hughes, a GE Company signed an agreement to develop micro-liquefaction infrastructure to boost sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucks and promote sustainability in maritime transportation

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Research Scope

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Mode of Supply

Truck

Barge

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Application

Transportation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Sweden Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

