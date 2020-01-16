MICE Tourism Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “MICE Tourism Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Scope of the Report:

The global MICE Tourism market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MICE Tourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the MICE Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MICE Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ATPI

Grass Roots Meetings and Events

CWT Meetings & Events

Capita Travel and Events

Cievents

IBTM Events

BCD Meetings and Events

Interpublic Group

Questex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inbound Meetings

Incentives

Conferences

Exhibitions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hotel

Traffic

Retail

Entertainment

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: MICE Tourism Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MICE Tourism

1.2 Classification of MICE Tourism by Types

1.2.1 Global MICE Tourism Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global MICE Tourism Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Inbound Meetings

1.2.4 Incentives

1.2.5 Conferences

1.2.6 Exhibitions

1.3 Global MICE Tourism Market by Application

1.3.1 Global MICE Tourism Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Traffic

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Entertainment

Chapter Two: Company Profiles

2.1 ATPI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 MICE Tourism Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ATPI MICE Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Grass Roots Meetings and Events

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 MICE Tourism Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Grass Roots Meetings and Events MICE Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CWT Meetings & Events

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 MICE Tourism Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

Chapter Three: Global MICE Tourism Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global MICE Tourism Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 MICE Tourism Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 MICE Tourism Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Chapter Four: Global MICE Tourism Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global MICE Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: North America MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Europe MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe MICE Tourism Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy MICE Tourism Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

