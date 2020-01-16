Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Size, Global Demand, Value Share And Key Trend, Comprehensive Analysis And Future Investments By Forecast Outlook 2024

Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market – 2019-2024

Market Overview

Global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024)

Changing customer preference, rising brand awareness, and an increasing number of online retail stores are expected to contribute to the growth of the Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market during the forecast period.

Moreover, customers are focusing on style quotient and comfort over the pricing of products. This is one of the key factors driving the Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market.

The key players are embarking on mergers and acquisitions as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings. A few global players have merged with local players to gain dominance in local markets.

Get Sample Report PDF >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4631663-global-men-s-underwear-and-women-s-lingerie

The following manufacturers are covered:

Victoria’s Secret (L Brands)

Hanky Panky

Calvin Klein

Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway)

Commando LLC

Cass and Company

Scope of the Report

The market has been segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, the market has been segmented into bras, briefs, and others (babydolls, bodysuits, playsuits, etc.).The report also provides insights into the types of distribution channels prevalent in the market and the channels with higher growth prospects. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Brassiere

Panty

Sleepwear

Shapewear

Daywear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Browse Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4631663-global-men-s-underwear-and-women-s-lingerie

Key Market Trends

Increased Penetration of Organised Retail Driving Lingerie Demand

The evolving retail industry is marked by the emergence of many stores in the hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Comfort and convenience are increasingly becoming important to customers because of their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Large organized retail stores stock various brands and a variety of lingerie wear including bras, briefs, etc., under one roof, providing more options to consumers. These stores also offer other intimate apparel to fulfill the requirements of shoppers. With the increase in preference for branded products among consumers, the importance of organized retailers carrying branded lingerie wear has also increased. The entry of global players will further add to the sales. For instance, the number of Victoria’s Secret stores increased by around ten times in the period 2012-2018. The penetration of organized retail will enable consumers to seek information about various brands, compare prices, and quality, which results in a better purchase decision.

North America Being the Largest Market for Lingerie

Companies are differentiating their products in terms of offerings, size, material, packaging, and design, in order to gain competitive advantage. Companies are also using digital and social media advertisements to make consumers aware of the new product launches in the market. Currently, the United States and Europe are leading the way in the global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market which can be attributed to the presence of major players in the regions and an increasing number of initiatives to enhance sales. For instance, Under Armour pointed to sports bras as one of the main reasons of growth in its portfolio for women and therefore launched a new chapter in its female-focused ad campaign around the new Armour Bra Collection in 2015.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with the presence of global players such as L Brands Inc., Zivame, and Triumph International and a number of regional players such as Amante and Enamor. The major players are embarking on industry consolidation by entering into agreements or acquiring prominent domestic firms, which has intensified the competitive rivalry. For instance, Walmart acquired Bare Necessities in October 2018, whose affordable price range and quality have made it an instant hit amongst Walmart customers. Companies are also increasing their investments in research and development (R&D), marketing, and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Customization of the Report

Value chain analysis

Consumer behavior analysis at country level

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Speaker Market;

3.) the North American Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Speaker Market;

4.) the European Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

The key insights of The Report Research:

1.The report Research provides key statistics on the market status of the Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report Research provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report Research presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report Research estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report Research makes some important proposals for a new project of Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data for Industries and Governments Around the Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features an Exhaustive List of Market Research Reports from Hundreds of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast a Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category and an Even More Comprehensive Collection of Market Research Reports Under These Categories and Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Http://Www.Wiseguyreports.Com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald