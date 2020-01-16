Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market: A new race for Business with main key companies

In this report,global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market will reach 2129.78 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.58%

The global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market was valued at 1270.05 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1589.09 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% during 2017-2022.

Fuzes are electronic or mechanical devices attached to ammunition to provide reliable and safe detonations at the desired time and place. These devices control safe separation of ammunition from the delivery platform and trigger its detonation. Missiles, rockets, bombs, shells and other ammunitions form a vital part of the firing capacity of a military in modern warfare. Since these ammunitions are loaded with explosives, there is always a risk of explosion during storage, launching and handling. This requires the incorporation of some security gadgets into these ammunitions. The security system should work until the ammunition is propelled and after the launch, the firing mechanism should take control. In order to accomplish this, an arming mechanism is also required in the ammunition. All the above-mentioned necessities are fulfilled by gadgets called fuzes.

Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes can be divided into five categories: Mortar Fuzes type, Artillery Fuzes type, Rocket and Missile Fuzes type, Aircraft Fuze type and other types. Mortar Fuzes type accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 35.38% in 2017, followed by Artillery Fuzes type, account for 28.13% and Rocket and Missile Fuzes type account for 18.25%.

The sales market share of global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes in Civil Applications, Military Applications and other applications have been stable year by year, at 10.67%, 84.61% and 4.72% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market has the most promising sales prospects in Military Applications

The industry is concentration for the access restrictions, the key brand include L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK, Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group), JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH, Action Manufacturing, Anhui Great Wall Military Industry, Reutech Fuchs Electronics, DIXI Microtechniques, Binas d.d. Bugojno, Sandeep Metalcraft, Reshef Technologies, etc.

Top Most Key Vendors in Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market are L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK, Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group), JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH, Action Manufacturing, Anhui Great Wall Military Industry, Reutech Fuchs Electronics, DIXI Microtechniques, Sandeep Metalcraft, Reshef Technologies, Binas d.d. Bugojno

Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market: Application Segment Analysis

Mortar Fuzes, Artillery Fuzes, Rocket and Missile Fuzes, Aircraft Fuzes, Others

Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market: Product Segment Analysis

Air-to-Air, Air-to-Ground, Ground-to-Air, Ground-to-Ground

