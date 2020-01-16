LPG Cylinder Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | Mauria Udyog, Aygaz, Butagaz

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is an essential item that is designed for storing and transporting liquefied petroleum gas. These cylinder store liquefied petroleum gas at above atmospheric pressure. The body of the LPG cylinder is deeply drawn into two pieces which are then welded together to make a compact unit without any leak and defect. LPG cylinder has a variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. Rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, convenience in use and its environment-friendly nature is expected to accelerate the growth of LPG cylinder in the global market.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global LPG Cylinder Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LPG Cylinder Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LPG Cylinder. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Sahamitr Pressure Container (Thailand),Amtrol-Alfa (Portugal),Mauria Udyog (India),Aygaz (Turkey),Butagaz (France),Worthington Industries (United States),Bhiwadi Cylinders (India),Sahuwala Cylinders (India),MetalMate (Thailand),Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI) (France),VÍTKOVICE (Czechia),Hexagon Ragasco (Norway),Luxfer Gas Cylinders (United Kingdom),Faber Industrie (Italy),Aburi Composites (United Kingdom),PT PRAJAMITA INTERNUSA (Indonesia),Huanri (China),Hebei Baigong (China),Jiangsu Minsheng (China),Guangdong Yingquan (China)

Market Trends

Technological Innovation Aimed at Improving Manufacturing Process

Market Drivers

Rise in Disposable Income

Continuous Growth in the Residential Sector and Commercial Kitchen such As Food Trucks, Restaurants, Cafeteria and Others

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

Market Opportunities

Promotion of Innovative Cylinder Design, Manufacturing Standards and Maintenance and Handling Procedures Various Regions

Market Challenges

Increasing Price of Raw Materials

Overview of the Report of LPG Cylinder

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global LPG Cylinder Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (LPG Steel Cylinders, LPG Composite Cylinders)

Application (Domestic, Commercial, Industrial)

Material (Steel, Aluminium), Size (4 Kg- 15 Kg, 16 Kg-25 Kg, 25 Kg-50 Kg, More than 50 Kg)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze LPG Cylinder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Global LPG Cylinder development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global LPG Cylinder Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the LPG Cylinder market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the LPG Cylinder Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the LPG Cylinder

Chapter 4: Presenting the LPG Cylinder Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the LPG Cylinder market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, LPG Cylinder Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global LPG Cylinder Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

